Peterborough United v Luton Town: Bassong set for his Posh debut in Checkatrade Trophy tie

Experienced central defender Sebastien Bassong is expected to make his Peterborough United debut in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy tie against Luton at the ABAX Stadium (November 13, 7.45pm).

The 32 year-old Frenchman hasn’t played a competitive first-team game since May 2017, but he is a veteran of big matches with Newcastle, Spurs and Norwich City.

A win would probably get Posh into the knockout stages unless there is a big margin of victory for either MK Dons or Brighton Under 23s in the group’s other fixture at stadium:mk.

Luton have already booked a home date in the knockout stages by winning the group.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

