Peterborough United v Luton Town: Bassong debut as Posh make 10 changes for Checkatrade Trophy tie

Peterborough United have made 10 changes to their starting line-up for tonight’s (November 13) Checkatrade Trophy tie against Luton at the ABAX Stadium (November 13, 7.45pm).

Experienced French centre-back Sebastien Bassong makes his Posh first-team debut alongside Rhys Bennett, the only player to keep his place from Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win at Bromley.

Bassong (32) hasn’t played a competitive first-team game since May 2017, but he is a veteran of big matches with Newcastle, Spurs and Norwich City.

A win would probably get Posh into the knockout stages unless there is a big margin of victory for either MK Dons or Brighton Under 23s in the group’s other fixture at stadium:mk.

Luton have already booked a home date in the knockout stages by winning the group.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Darren Lyon, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Sebastien Bassong, Louis Reed, Callum Cooke, Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Jamie Walker, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Mark O’Hara, Matt Godden, George Cooper, Jason Cumnmings.

Luton: Marek Stech, Reece James, Matthew Pearson, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan, Alan McCormick, Jorge Grant, Arthur Read, Kazenga Lualua, Harry Cornick, Aaron Jarvis. Substitites: James Justin, Sonny Bradley, Jack Stacey, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock MPanzu, Harry Isted, Josh Nefuville.

Referee: Andy Woolmer

