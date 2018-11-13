Peterborough United v Luton Town: Bassong debut as Posh make 10 changes for Checkatrade Trophy tie

Posh defender Rhys Bennett is the only player to keep his place following Saturday's win at Bromley in the FA Cup.
Peterborough United have made 10 changes to their starting line-up for tonight’s (November 13) Checkatrade Trophy tie against Luton at the ABAX Stadium (November 13, 7.45pm).

Experienced French centre-back Sebastien Bassong makes his Posh first-team debut alongside Rhys Bennett, the only player to keep his place from Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win at Bromley.

Bassong (32) hasn’t played a competitive first-team game since May 2017, but he is a veteran of big matches with Newcastle, Spurs and Norwich City.

A win would probably get Posh into the knockout stages unless there is a big margin of victory for either MK Dons or Brighton Under 23s in the group’s other fixture at stadium:mk.

Luton have already booked a home date in the knockout stages by winning the group.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Darren Lyon, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Sebastien Bassong, Louis Reed, Callum Cooke, Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Jamie Walker, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Mark O’Hara, Matt Godden, George Cooper, Jason Cumnmings.

Luton: Marek Stech, Reece James, Matthew Pearson, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan, Alan McCormick, Jorge Grant, Arthur Read, Kazenga Lualua, Harry Cornick, Aaron Jarvis. Substitites: James Justin, Sonny Bradley, Jack Stacey, Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock MPanzu, Harry Isted, Josh Nefuville.

Referee: Andy Woolmer

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.