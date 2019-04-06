PETERBOROUGH UNITED v GILLINGHAM: Dembele back as Posh try to close the gap on the top six

Have your say

Flying winger Siriki Dembele returns to the Peterborough United starting line-up for the visit of Gillingham to the ABAX Stadium today (April 6).

Dembele hasn’t started a game since early February after picking up an ankle injury. He replaces Joe Ward who has dropped out of the squad altogether.

On-loan centre-back Ben White has also dropped out of the squad and is replaced by Rhys Bennett.

Former Posh midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes starts for Gillingham.

Posh are currently five points outside the play-off places, but they do have a game in hand on sixth-placed Doncaster.

Posh won 4-2 at Gillingham earlier in the season.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Rhys Bennett. Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Matt Godden, Conor O’Malley, Josh Knight, Tyler Denton, Callum Cooke, George Cooper, Matt Stevens.

Gillingham: Tomas Holy, Luke O’Neill, Connor Ogilvie, Max Ehmer, Barry Fuller, Mark Byrne, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Dean Parrett, Graham Burke, Tom Eaves, Brandon Hanlon. Substitutes: Tom Hadler, Alex Lacey, Josh Rees, Regan Charles-Cook, Roman Campbell, Billy King, Elliott List.

Referee: Rob Jones

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

