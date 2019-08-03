Peterborough United v. Fleetwood Town LIVE: team news, updates and reaction from the Weston Homes Stadium Posh boss Darren Ferguson, chairman Darragh MacAnthony and new signing George Boyd at Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Peterborough United begin their League One campaign against Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town side this afternoon (Saturday, August 2). Follow all the team news, match action and reaction through our live blog below. Eisa confident he can cash in with Peterborough United and why he will always be grateful to a former Posh manager