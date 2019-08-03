Peterborough United v. Fleetwood Town LIVE: Posh two goals down on opening day Posh boss Darren Ferguson, chairman Darragh MacAnthony and new signing George Boyd at Stevenage. Photo: Joe Dent Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Peterborough United begin their League One campaign against Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town side this afternoon (Saturday, August 3, 3pm). Follow all the team news, match action and reaction through our live blog below. An interesting fact on every member of the Peterborough United squad