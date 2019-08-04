Danny Andrew celebrates scoring the third Fleetwood goal at Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United v. Fleetwood Town IN PHOTOS

Peterborough United slipped to a 3-1 home defeat to Fleetwood Town on the opening day of the season yesterday (Saturday, August 3).

Ivan Toney’s second-half volley was not enough for Posh, who conceded early goals to Harry Souttar and Josh Morris, before Danny Andrew’s late free-kick sealed the win for the Cod Army. Below is the best of the match action captured by Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent.

Harry Souttar heads Fleetwood in front at Posh in the fourth minute. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

1. Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town 03/08/19

Posh boss Darren Ferguson watches from the sidelines as his side are beaten by Fleetwood at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

2. Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town 03/08/19

Siriki Dembele on the ball for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3. Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town 03/08/19

Ivan Toney scores for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

4. Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town 03/08/19

