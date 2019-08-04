Peterborough United v. Fleetwood Town IN PHOTOS

Peterborough United slipped to a 3-1 home defeat to Fleetwood Town on the opening day of the season yesterday (Saturday, August 3).
Ivan Toney’s second-half volley was not enough for Posh, who conceded early goals to Harry Souttar and Josh Morris, before Danny Andrew’s late free-kick sealed the win for the Cod Army. Below is the best of the match action captured by Peterborough United photographer Joe Dent.
1. Peterborough United v Fleetwood Town 03/08/19
Harry Souttar heads Fleetwood in front at Posh in the fourth minute. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.