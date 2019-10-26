Peterborough United v. Coventry City LIVE: Posh unchanged, no Matt Godden in the Coventry squad

Frankie Kent is all smiles at full-time after scoring his first Posh goal against Accrington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Frankie Kent is all smiles at full-time after scoring his first Posh goal against Accrington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
0
Have your say

Peterborough United went top of League One with a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Wednesday, but only a sixth straight home win will definitely keep them there.

Posh are unchanged and there is no Matt Godden in the Coventry line-up.