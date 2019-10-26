Peterborough United v. Coventry City LIVE: Posh unchanged, no Matt Godden in the Coventry squad Frankie Kent is all smiles at full-time after scoring his first Posh goal against Accrington. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Peterborough United went top of League One with a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley on Wednesday, but only a sixth straight home win will definitely keep them there. Posh are unchanged and there is no Matt Godden in the Coventry line-up. Ex-Peterborough United striker desperate to play against Posh for Coventry and his manager expects a high-quality contest against the table-toppers