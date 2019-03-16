PETERBOROUGH UNITED v COVENTRY CITY: Denton returns for big play-off battle for Posh who will move back into the top six with a win

Have your say

Peterborough United have recalled on-loan Leds United left-back Tyler Denton for today’s big game against play-off rivals Coventry City at the ABAX Stadium (March 16, 3pm).

Denton replaces central defender Rhys Bennett in the one change from the side that lost at bottom club AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Doncaster’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley last night means a win for Posh would take them above Grant McCann’s side into the play-off zone,

But Coventry will overtake Posh if they pick up three points so it’s all to play for.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Ben White, Joe Ward, Daniel Lafferty, Callum Cooke, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Alex Woodyard, Rhys Bennett, George Cooper, Lee Tomlin, Matt Stevens, Kyle Dempsey.

Coventry: Lee Burge, Brandon Mason, Jordan Willis, Liam Kelly, Dom Hyam, Tom Bayliss, Luke Thomas, Bright Enobakhare, Dujon Sterling, Jordy Hiwula, Aamadou Bakayoko. Substitutes: Corey Addai, Jack Grimmer, David Meyler, Junior Brown, Jordan Ponticelli, Jordan Shipley, Charlie Wakefield.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.