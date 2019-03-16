PETERBOROUGH UNITED v COVENTRY CITY: Big play-off battle for Posh who will move back into the top six with a win

Have your say

Peterborough United’s League One play-off hopes are very much alive going into today’s big game against play-off rivals Coventry City (March 16, 3pm).

Doncaster’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley last night means a win for Posh would take them above Grant McCann’s side into the play-off zone,

But Coventry will overtake Posh if they pick up three points so it’s all to play for.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.