PETERBOROUGH UNITED v CHARLTON ATHLETIC: Posh striker recalled for crunch clash

Peterborough United recall striker Matt Godden for their crunch League One play-of battle with Charlton Athletic at the ABAX Stadium today (January 26, 3pm).

Godden, who has scored one League One goal since October 13, will partner Ivan Toney up top.

On-loan centre-back Ben White and midfielders Louis Reed, Kyle Dempsey and Marcus Maddison also start after missing the Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Portsmouth on Tuesday. Joe Ward is fit, but on the substitutes’ bench, while key centre-back Ryan Tafazolli is suspended.

Goalkeeper Conor O’Malley keeps his place in the Posh goal, but Callum Cooke, Alex Woodyard, and George Cooper drop to the bench.

Sixth-placed Posh are currently six points behind Charlton with a game in hand.

Posh won a hard-fought game 1-0 at Charlton in August.

Posh: Conor O’Malley: Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Ben White, Rhys Bennett, Louis Reed, Kyle Dempsey, Marcus Maddison: Lee Tomlin: Matt Godden, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Aaron Chapman, Siriki Dembele, Alex Woodyard, Joe Ward, George Cooper, Matt Stevens, Callum Cooke.

Charlton: Dillon Phillips, Krystian Bielik, Patrick Bauer, Naby Sarr, Ben Purrington, Darren Pratley, Jonny Williams, Ben Reeves, Chris Solly, Joshn Cullen, Karlan Grant. Substitutes: Chris Maxwell, Anfernee Dijksteel, Mark Marshall, Tarique Fosu, Billy Clarke, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild. George Lapslie.

Referee: David Webb.

Alan Swann is at the ABAX Stadium for Posh so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.