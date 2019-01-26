PETERBOROUGH UNITED v CHARLTON ATHLETIC: Key players missing in a promotion six-pointer for Posh

Peterborough United host Charlton Athletic in a crunch League One promotion battle at the ABAX Stadium today (January 26, 3pm).
Sixth-placed Posh are currently six points behind the Londoners with a game in hand.
Posh will be without suspended centre-back Ryan Tafazolli. Charlton will be missing suspended striker Lyle Taylor.
Posh won a hard-fought game 1-0 at Charlton in August.
Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for Posh so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.
