Peterborough United v Burton Albion: Posh unchanged for crunch clash

Posh have named an unchanged side for their crunch League One game against Burton Albion at the ASBAX Stadium today (May 4, 5.30pm).

Posh have to win their final match of the regular season and hope that Doncaster Rovers don’t beat Coventry City in their last game at the Keepmoat Stadium to sneak into the play-off places.

And that job has been entrusted to the same players that started the superb 3-2 win at Portsmouth on Tuesday.

Striker Matt Godden and midfielders Louis Reed and George Cooper return to the substitutes’ bench after missing the Pompey match because of illness or injury.

Former Posh left-back Colin Daniel starts for Burton.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith. Ben White, Ryan Tafazolli, Daniel Lafferty, Alex Woodyard, Josh Knight, Siriki Dembele, Lee Tomlin, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney

Substitutes: Matt Godden, Louis Reed, Matty Stevens, George Cooper, Rhys Bennett, Conor O’Malley, Joe Ward.

Burton Albion: Brad Collins, John Brayford, Colin Daniel, Kieran Wallace, Jamie Allen, Scott Fraser, Lucas Akins, Marcus Harness, Ben Fox, Stephen Quinn, Liam Boyce. Substitutes: Stephen Bywater, Jake Buxton, Damien McCrory, Alex Bradley, Will Miller, Reece Hutchinson, Josh Clarke.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.