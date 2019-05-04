Peterborough United v Burton Albion: It’s crunch time for Posh in the race for the League One play-offs.

Have your say

It’s crunch time for Peterborough United as the race for the League One play-offs reaches a dramatic conclusion.

Only a win will do for Posh from their home game with Burton Albion (May 4, 5.30pm kick off) and even then Doncaster Rovers would have to fail to beat Coventry City at home for Darren Ferguson to pinch the final play-off place.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.