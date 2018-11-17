PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BRADFORD CITY: Maddison is back and Walker starts for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United have recalled maverick winger Marcus Maddison back to the starting line-up for today’s (November 7) League One home game against bottom club Bradford City.

Attacking midfielder Jamie Walker also starts in what looks like a 4-4-1-1 formation. Top scorer Matt Godden is the lone striker.

Posh have made seven changes to the team that beat Luton in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday and three from the team that won at Bromley in the FA Cup last weekend. A win could push Posh back into the top two depending on second-placed Sunderland’s result at home to Wycombe.

Bradford have picked a positive line-up which includes former Posh players David Ball and Nat Knight-Percival.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Joe Ward, Marcus Maddison, Jamie Walker, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Mark O’Hara, Jason Cummings, Ivan Toney, Siriki Dembele, George Cooper, Sebastien Bassong.

Bradford City: Richard O’Donnell, Nat Knight-Percival, Anthony O’Connor, Ryan McGowan, Adam Chicksen, Hope Akpan, Lewis O’Brien, Paul Caddis, David Ball, Jack Payne, Eoin Doyle. Substitutes: Ben Wilson, James O’Brien, George Miller, Connor Wood, Daniel Devine, Thomas Isherwood, Josh Wright.

Referee: Scott Oldham

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.