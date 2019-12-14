Peterborough United v. Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Two changes for Posh, one full Football League debutant, and Maddison back on the bench

Peterborough United have made two changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Bolton Wanderers to the Weston Homes Stadium today (December 14).

Idris Kanu is injured and Niall Mason left out. They are replaced by Serhat Tasdemir, who makes his full Football League debut, and Joe Ward who is expected to play right wing-back in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Marcus Maddison has recovered from a lenghty illness and is named on the substitutes’ bench.,

Posh: Christy Pym, Nathan Thompson, Mark Beevers, Frenkie Kent, Joe Ward, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Niall Mason, Marcus Maddison, Harrison Burrows, Kyle Barker, Harrison Burrows, Ricky-Jade Jones.

Bolton: Remi Matthews, Josh Emmanuel, Jason Lowe, Adam Chicksen, Yoan Zouma, Josh Earl, Luke Murphy, Ronan Darcy, Liam Bridcutt, Daryl Murphy. Subs: Matthew Alexander, Jake Wright, Chris O’Grady, Thibaud Verlinden, Jordan Boon, Adam Senior, Sonny Graham.

Referee: Peter Wright.