Peterborough United v. Arsenal U21s LIVE: Posh make 10 changes for Leasing.com Trophy tie Idris Kanu playing against Northampton Town in the Leasing.com Trophy. Photo: Joe Dent Only goalkeeper Christy Pym from Saturday's starting line-up starts for Posh against Arsenal tonight Centre-back Sam Cartwright and midfileder Kyle Barker make their first-team debuts Peterborough United sign former Bury defender Peterborough United's under-pressure keeper to play against Arsenal and a first-team debut for an Academy graduate