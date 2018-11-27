PETERBOROUGH UNITED v AFC WIMBLEDON: Three changes as Posh seek a return to winning ways in League One

Have your say

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up as they seek a first win in four League One matches for the visit of lowly AFC Wimbledon to the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 27, 7.45pm).

Full-backs Jason Naismith and Tyler Denton and central midfielder Mark O’Hara have all been left out in favour of Siriki Dembele, Colin Daniel and Louis Reed.

Joe Ward is expected to start at right-back.

Posh are currently fifth, but a win tonight would definitely move them up one place because Sunderland (second) and Barnsley (fourth) meet at the Stadium of Light.

In-form Posh striker Ivan Toney is chasing a fourth goal in four games.

Posh boss Steve Evans must watch the game from the director’s box after receiving a one-match ban from the technical area after picking up four yellow cards this season.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Joe Ward, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Jason Cummings, Jamie Walker, George Cooper, Mark O’Hara, Tyler Denton, Jason Naismith, Mark Tyler.

AFC Wimbledon: Joe McDonnell, Deji Oshilaja, Will Nightingale, Rod McDonald, Ben Purrington, Mitch Pinnock, Liam Trotter, Andy Barcham, Tom Soares, Anthony Wordsworth, Joe Pigott. Substitutes: Tom King, Terrell Thomas, Anthony Hartigan, Jake Jervis, Alfie Egan, Tennai Watson, Kwesi Appiah.

Referee: Chris Sarginson

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.