PETERBOROUGH UNITED v AFC WIMBLEDON: Posh seek a return to winning ways in League One

Posh striker Ivan Toney is expected to lead the line for Posh against Wimbledon.
Peterborough United seek a first win in four League One matches when lowly AFC Wimbledon visit the ABAX Stadium tonight (November 27, 7.45pm).

Posh are currently fifth, but a win tonight would definitely move them up one place because Sunderland (2nd) and Barnsley (4th) meet at the Stadium of Light.

In-form striker Ivan Toney is chasing a fourth goal in four games.

