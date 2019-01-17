Peterborough United urged to turn a good FA Youth Cup run into a great one

Peterborough United manager Matthew Etherington wants to turn a good FA Youth Cup run into a great one by beating Bury in their fourth round tie at the ABAX Stadium tonight (January 17, 7pm).

Posh have exceeded expectations in the competition so far with wins against Luton and at Premier League Huddersfield Town in the last two rounds.

Posh players celebrate an FA Youth Cup goal.

Posh start the tie in great form as eight wins in their last nine competitive matches has shot them up to third in the Midland Youth Alliance League. Bury are also going well in the North West version of the same competition.

But Etherington is confident his under 18 side can earn a fifth round tie away to either Norwich City or Preston from the Championship.

“We’ve exceeded our target in the competition by getting to the fourth round,” Etherington said. “But we can turn a good run into a great run by winning another round or two.

“The lads are certainly capable. They are playing well amd they are working hard so they are full of confidence.

“Since we won the second round game against Luton we have been very good and I hope the lads get a decent crowd behind them at the ABAX. They deserve that and they are worth watching.

“But Bury are a good side. I’ve seen them play. They have good players so it will be a tough night.”

New professional Harrison Burrows will be in the Posh squad.

The 16 year-old signed his first professional contract last weekend.

“Harrison has been excellent since I’ve been here,” Etherington added. “It just shows what can happen when you perform well on the pitch and act well off the pitch.

“He’s a gifted player who has been given a great opportunity and I’m sure he won’t relax and feel that he’s already made it.

“The hard work starts now for Harrison, but we are delighted to see a youth team player earn a professional contract.

“If he keeps progressing and working hard he will get chances in the first team. That’s what happens at this club.”

Etherington, who is in his first season as the club’s youth team manager, played for Posh at the age of 15 before embarking on a career that included spells at Spurs, West Ham and Stoke City.

Posh squad: Blackmore, Allen, Horne, Fosu, Salmon, Garner, Douglas, Roudette-Gregory, Barker, Harris, Jones, Strachan, Gurney, Rolt, Burrows, Ruzdvizo, Brookes, Shackleton, Rudman, Jones, Clarke.