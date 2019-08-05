Peterborough United unveil new away shirt for the 2019-20 season

Peterborough United have today (August 5) launched their away shirt for the 2019-20 season.

The strip, which is black and features pink details, has been eagerly anticipated and is expected to be worn for the first time this month.

Marcus Maddison models the back of the new Posh away shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The shirt is available priced at £45 for adults and £34 for juniors. The shorts are priced at £22 for adults and £20 for juniors and the socks are priced at £10. Kits can be brought at www.theposhonlinestore.co.uk and at the Posh club shop.

Due to supplier issues/delays, at present, we currently do not have XSJ and SJ shirts in stock, however we are working hard to resolve these issues. Supporters can pre-order these sizes in the club shop and online and will be notified when the kit becomes available.

The club can confirm that a selection of infant mini-kits will also be available by mid to end of August and we will keep supporters updated regarding a delivery date.

The club shop is open from 10am until 5pm today and from 9am until 5pm, Tuesday-Friday with a 10am-3pm opening on Saturday.

Posh play their first away game of the season at Oxford United on Saturday (August 10).