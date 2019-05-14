Peterborough United unveil a 10-game flexi-ticket for the 2019-20 season

Peterborough United have introduced a 10-game flexi-ticket for the 2019-20 campaign.

The flexi-ticket can be used for any 10 League One games next season and will save money on matchday prices without matching the discounts from a full season ticket.

The flexi-ticket is cheaper if purchased before June 20.

The flexi-ticket is available to purchase at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the Posh Ticket Office.

Once you have purchased the flexi ticket, throughout the season login at www.theposhtickets.com or call the Ticketmaster Hotline to select your seat or space in the terrace for each match. Please note that a seat/space in the terrace will not be reserved until booked for each game.

There will be 10 priority points awarded for every game booked.

Pre-season games, cup matches, away gaames or play-off matches are not included in the deal.