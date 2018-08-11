Peterborough United unchanged as they seek to extend a winning start at Rochdale, new signing and goalkeeping coach are on the bench

Have your say

Peterborough United have left new signing Ivan Toney on the substitutes’ bench as they seek to extend their winning start to the League One season at Rochdale today (August 11).

Posh manager Steve Evans has named the same starting line-up that beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 on the opening day of the season so Matt Godden and Jason Cummings will start up front again.

Goalkeeping coach Mark Tyler (41) is also on the Posh bench as Conor O’Malley has a finger injury. There is no place for striker Mathew Stevens.

Former Posh midfielder Brad Inman starts for Rochdale and ex-Posh left-back Kgosi Ntlhe is a substitute.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Ivan Toney, Louis Reed, Callum Cooke, Tyler Denton, Josh Yorwerth, George Cooper.

Rochdale: Josh Lillis, Joe Rafferty, Ryan Delaney, Harrison McGahey, MJ Williams, Callum Camps, Matty Done, David Perkins, Aaron Wilbraham, Bradden Inman, Ian Henderson. Substitutes: Kgosi Ntlhe, Jimmy McNulty, Calvin Andrew, Ollie Rathbone, Brendan Moore, Daniel Adshead, Andy Cannon.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse (Cumbria).

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.