Peterborough United turn down £2 million bid from a Premier League club for a 16 year-old Academy player

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club turned down a £2 million bid from a Premier League club for a 16 year-old Academy player.

MacAnthony disclosed the information on Twitter last night (October 23), but did not name the player concerned.

MacAnthony tweeted: “I turned down £2 million for a scholar 16 year old kid five days ago from a top four prem club. We don’t sell our talent cheaply. He has potential to be worth 10 times that seriously.”

MacAnthony added the player concerned has already been tied to a professional contract.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale also tweeted: “Our academy has a target of three academy graduates per year by 2024 and selling our scholars does not fit with that model.”