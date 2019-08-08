Peterborough United turn £4 million bid down to confirm how serious they are about winning promotion

Peterborough United have turned down a transfer deadline day bid of £4 million, presumably for striker Ivan Toney.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony broke the news this afternoon (August 8) insisting it showed how serious Posh are about securing promotion from League One this season.

MacAnthony did not name the bidding club, but Championship sides Barnsley, Charlton and Middlesbrough have all been linked with Toney this summer. The 23 year-old scored 23 goals for Posh last season after moving from Newcastle 12 months ago for a fee in the region of £500k. He also scored on the opening day of the League One season.

MacAnthony said: “Serious Statement of intent by my partners Jason Neale & Stewart Thompson turning £4 million down for a Posh player on deadline day. Hope our fans happy with that & showing we are serious like never before for a great season. Barry (Fry) has gone for a lie down in shock!”

Posh sold striker Matt Godden to Coventry City for a reported £750k this week. Selling Toney would have left Posh with just one recognised forward in Mo Eisa.

The transfer deadline for Premier League and Championship clubs to sign players is 5pm today.