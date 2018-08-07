Peterborough United transfer target to join Ipswich

Have your say

Peterborough United have missed out on long-term transfer target Kayden Jackson.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands the speedy Accrington striker (24) has been the subject of more than one Posh bid this summer, but he has instead agreed to join Championship club Ipswich Town. Accrington placed a £2.5 million price tag on the forward earlier this summer.

Jackson scored 16 goals in 49 appearances as Accrington won League Two last season.

Posh are believed to have moved onto other targets as they bid to strengthen their forward line ahead of Thursday’s (August 9, 5pm) transfer deadline. Clubs can still loan players until August 31.