Peterborough United transfer deadline day: The deals that could be done as Posh are linked with young West Ham United midfielder
All Peterborough United eyes will be on Marcus Maddison ahead of the deadline for transfers of 5pm today (September 2).
He has a release clause of £2.5 million in his current Posh contract. Others are thought more likely to leave London Road though...
1. Marcus Maddison: Is he Sunderland bound?
Possible destination: Sunderland. Maddison ripped Sunderland apart at the weekend. Was he good enough for Sunderland to re-assess their valuation of him up to the release clause fee of �2.5 million?
2. Jason Naismith: Expected to stay put
Possible destination: Bolton, Scotland. The right-back shouldn't struggle to find a club at League One level, but he's picked up a knock now which could put potential suitors off.
3. Alex Woodyard: Skipper set to depart
Possible destination: Southend Bolton, Gillingham. Last season's Posh skipper would do a fine job for a team with a less refined style than Posh. Will former boss Steve Evans come for him?
4. Aaron Chapman: Recent Golden Glove winner on his way
Possible destination: Bolton, League Two. Chapman won the League Two Golden Glove prize two seasons ago. Not been a lot of interest so far though.
