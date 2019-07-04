Peterborough United to visit Championship club plus training pictures from La Manga

Have your say

Peterborough United have added an eighth friendly to their pre-season schedule.

Posh will travel to Championship side Reading on Wednesday, July 24 (4pm kick-off). Fans will be admitted to the Madejski Stadium free of charge. Posh are at Bedford Town 24 uner 24 hours earlier.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson feels the extra game is needed to get much-needed minutes into his players before the League One season starts on August 3.

Posh are taking on Scottish Premier League side St Mirren at their La Managa training base on Saturday (July 6), a game that will also be free to attend (6pm kick off English time).

The first Posh friendly in this country is at Stamford AFC on Wednesday, July 10, the day after the players return from La Manga.

The players had their first training session in Spain this evening.

Other Posh friendlies: (all away): Saturday, July 13 v Kettering Town; Saturday, July 20 v Barnet; Tuesday, July 23 v Bedford Town; Saturday, July 27 v Grimsby; Monday, July 29 v Deeping Rangers.