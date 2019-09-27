Peterborough United to turn Doncaster debacle into a huge positive

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson wants his side to turn a big negative into a huge positive by beating AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium tomorrow (September 28).

Ferguson was shocked by how poor Posh were during a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster last Saturday, but he’s confident his players will react well to the criticism they received in the following 48 hours.

“We put it to bed on Monday,” Ferguson insisted. “There’s no getting away from how poor we were, but I want us to be able to look back at that game and say it was a turning point in our season. That should be the game we realised we can’t let our standards drop and expect to win matches. If we play like that against Wimbledon we will lose again.

“But it’s important not to get too negative. We have to remember we have just had a six-game unbeaten run which included 2-0, 4-0 and 6-0 wins.

“It’s not just about the forwards either. They’ve been able to do what they’ve done because we’ve had a strong defensive base. We kept four clean sheets in a row which is some going.”

Ferguson is expected to recall Frazer Blake-Tracy and George Boyd to the starting line-up tomorrow after their recovery from injuries. Dan Butler and Joe Ward are expected to make way for a game against a side rocked by the club suspension of manager Wally Downes this week for alleged breaches of the FA’s rules on gambling.

“I’ve no idea how Wally’s absence will affect them,” Ferguson added. “We can’t let stuff like that concern us. It’s all about us now and we have a squad capable of keeping up a challenge at the top end of the table.

“Obviously, like all League One clubs, it’s important we keep all our top players fit. George Boyd is a big player for us.”

Tomorrow’s game is a category B fixture so cheepear matchday admission than normal is available.

Posh host Arsenal in a Leasing.com fixture on Tuesday (October 1) when admission is free for season ticket holders.