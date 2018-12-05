Peterborough United to tackle Premier League opposition

Have your say

Peterborough United are in FA Youth Cup third round action at Premier League Huddersfield Town tonight (December 5, 7pm).

The tie will be played the John Smiths’ Stadium and former Posh star Simon Davies will link up with under 18 manager Matthew Etherington for the first time at the game.

Posh have beaten Hulbridge Sports (2-0) and Luton Town (3-0) in the competition so far.

Posh came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 in a Midland Youth Alliance League game on Saturday. Jack Gurney scored the winning goal.

Posh first-team boss Steve Evans is attending the match.

It’s free admission for fans.