Peterborough United to start their pre-season fixtures against Nottingham Forest in Spain

Peterborough United have confirmed a pre-season friendly against Championship side Nottingham Forest while both teams are at summer training camps in Spain.

The match will take place on Saturday July 6 with the kick-off time and venue to be revealed soon.

Posh are heading to La Manga for a five-day pre-season training camp on July 4. The first-team squad will report back for pre-season training in June 24.

The 2019-20 League One season kicks off on August 3. The League One fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 20.

The Forest game will be the first of seven summer friendlies for Posh, all away from home. They are: Saturday, July 6 v Nottingham Forest, Wednesday, July 10 v Stamford AFC, Saturday, July 13 v Kettering, Tuesday, July 16 v Stevenage, Saturday, July 20 v Barnet, Saturday, July 27 v Grimsby, Monday, July 29 v Deeping Rangers.