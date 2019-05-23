Peterborough United to receive a huge financial windfall if Derby win promotion to the Premier League

Have your say

Peterborough United will receive a huge financial windfall if Derby win the Championship play-off final on Monday (May 27).

When Posh sold striker Jack Marriott to Derby last summer in a £4 million deal, lucrative clauses relating to the future success of the Rams and Marriott were inserted.

One involved Derby reaching the Premier League. If they beat Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Monday (May 27), Posh are expected to receive a seven-figure bonus, although a percentage will go to Luton.

Luton sold Marriott to Posh for £450,000 in June, 2018. The 24 year-old scored 33 goals in his one full season at London Road.

Marriott has experienced a stop-start season at Pride Park, but starred in their Championship play-off semi-final success against Leeds United last week, scoring twice in 4-2 second-leg success to seal a 4-3 aggregate win. They were Marriott’s first goals since January 5.

Marriott is expected to start Monday’s final. He’s scored 12 goals this season.

Posh will also collect £50k from Sunderland relating to Jack Baldwin’s transfer if they win Sunday’s League One play-off final against Charlton.