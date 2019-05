Have your say

Peterborough United have added two local friendlies to the pre-season schedule.

Posh will travel to the Zeeco Stadium to face Stamford Town on Wednesday, July 10 (7.30pm) and then to Deeping Rangers on Monday, July 29 (7.30pm).

Ticket details for both games will be announced in due course.

Posh have already announced friendlies at Kettering on July 13 and Barnet on July 20.