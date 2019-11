Have your say

Peterborough United’s FA Cup tie with Dover Athletic will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday, December 1 (2pm kick off).

Posh have reduced ticket prices for the game with season ticket holders receiving an extra discount.

Prices: Season ticket holders: £10 Adults, £5 Seniors & U22s, £1 U18s

Non-season ticket holders: £15 Adults, £10 Seniors & U22s, £3 U18s

Posh will now host Ipswich Town in the first knockout round of the Leasing.com Trophy on Wednesday, December 4.