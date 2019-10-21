Peterborough United to meet some familiar faces in the first round of the FA Cup

Have your say

There will be a Peterborough United reunion in the first round of the FA Cup.

Posh were drawn out to play Stevenage away. Former Posh stars Craig Mackail-Smith and Paul Taylor are currently with the League Two strugglers.

Posh bought George Boyd from Stevenage for a then non-league record transfer fee of £265,000 in January, 2007.

Left-back Tyler Denton, who was on loan at Posh from Leeds last season, is also at Stevenage.

Posh have never played Stevenage in the FA Cup. They did win a thrilling League Cup tie at Stevenage 4-3 after extra time in 2011 thanks to a 120th minute penalty from Lee Tomlin.

David Ball (2) and Boyd also scored that night.

The first round ties will be played between November 8 and November 11.

Posh were very close to a bye. They were one of the last two teams left in the draw. Instead non-league Chichester received the bye, which was necessary because of Bury’s expulsion from the Football League.

Full first round draw: Chippenham Town vs Northampton; Leyton Orient vs Maldon & Tiptree; Maidstone vs Torquay;

Chesterfield or Wrexham vs Rochdale; Bolton Wanderers vs Plymouth Argyle; Dulwich Hamlet vs Carlisle United;

Sunderland vs Gillingham; Colchester vs Coventry City; Harrogate Town vs Portsmouth; Crawley Town vs Scunthorpe United; Oxford City vs Solihull Moors; Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City; Haringey Borough or Yeovil vs Hartlepool; Cambridge United vs Exeter City, Whitby or Stourbridge vs Welling or Eastleigh; Salford vs Burton Albion; Forest Green Rovers vs Sutton United or Billericay;

York City vs Altrincham; Bristol Rovers vs Bromley; Ebbsfleet or Woking vs Notts County; Walsall vs Darlington;

Nantwich vs Fylde; AFC Wimbledon vs Doncaster; Hayes & Yeading or Poole Town vs Oxford United; Shrewsbury vs Bradford; Grimsby vs Newport; Gateshead vs Oldham; Dover vs Southend United; Tranmere vs Wycombe; Carshalton vs Boston; Cheltenham vs Swindon; Accrington Stanley vs Crewe; Potters Bar Town or Barnet vs Fleetwood; Macclesfield vs Kingstonian; Maidenhead United or Wealdstone vs Rotherham United; Blackpool vs Morecambe; MK Dons vs Port Vale; Stevenage vs Peterborough. Bye: Chichester.