Peterborough United to launch an all-out attack on promotion from League One

Peterborough United will launch an all-out attack on promotion starting with tomorrow’s huge game with Charlton Athletic at the ABAX Stadium (January 26, 3pm).

Posh are now free of distractions after January exits from the FA Cup and the Checkatrade Trophy leaving manager Steve Evans to plot an 18-game path to the Championship,or 21 games if the club finish in a play-off position.

Ben White is expected to start for Posh against Charlton.

Posh are currently sixth, nine points off an automatic promotion spot. A win against fourth-placed Charlton would take Posh four points clear of seventh-placed Doncaster who are in FA Cup action.

Evans believes his experience in winning promotions - his one previous full season as a League One boss ended with promotion through the play-offs for Rotherham - will be key.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli starts a three-match suspension tomorrow, while widde player Joe Ward is an injury concern.

“The reason I am at Peterborough United is to win promotion from League One,” Evans stated. “And now that can be my entire focus. I’d rather we were still in the FA Cup and the Checkatrade, but at least we can all focus on the club’s number one priority.

Posh striker Matt Godden could start against Charlton.

“It’s now an 18-game season for us and what a game we have to start that run. It couldn’t be a more attractive fixture against a big club in front of a big crowd who will doubtless generate a great atmosphere.

“Our season is very much alive. We are in a position from where we can attack promotion. My experience of these situations should be important. I know what it takes to get out of this division.

“Our results haven’t been good enough lately, we know that, but I have sensed a real buzz about the place in the last couple of days. We’ve had to contend with a lot of travelling, and we have another long trip to Bristol on Tuesday, but the lads are fit, they seem fresh and they are raring to go.

“It doesn’t matter where we are now. We will be judged on where we are on the last Saturday of the season and if we are in the play-offs we will win them.”

It’s likely on-loan Brighton defender Ben White will return to the centre of the back four alongside Rhys Bennett tomorrow with Jason Naismith continuing at right back.

Striker Matt Godden is finally free on a niggling ankle injury and could replace Ivan Toney up top if Posh persist with a 4-2-3-1 system designed to make the most of Lee Tomlin’s talents.

Charlton will be without striker Lyle Taylor who is suspended, while fellow forward Karlan Ahearne-Grant is understood to be in transfer talks with Premier League Huddersfield Town.