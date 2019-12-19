Peterborough United to honour club officials and fans who passed away in 2019

Peterborough United will hold a minute’s applause ahead of the home Boxing Day meeting with Doncaster Rovers in memory of all those supporters, sponsors and employees that have passed away during 2019,

The club lost long-serving director Alf Hand, club patron Sir Brian Mawhinney, director Ted Hennessey and long-serving employee Margaret Poole during 2019. Names of fans who also passed away this year can be sent to phil@theposh.com for recognition. They must be received by Christmas Eve. Tributes will be posted on the big screen at London Road.