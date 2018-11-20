Peterborough United to face Bantams in second round of the FA Cup

Have your say

Peterborough United will face League One rivals Bradford City in the second round of the FA Cup.

The Bantams beat National League Aldershot 4-1 on penalties in their first round replay last night (November 20) following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The second round tie will take place at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, December 1.

Posh drew 1-1 with bottom club City in a League One game at the ABAX last Saturday.

“We always expected Bradford to win,” Posh manager Steve Evans stated. “It’s a quick chance for ius to make up for not beating them on Saturday.”