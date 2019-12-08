Peterborough United ticket news for the New Year’s Day game at Lincoln.

Have your say

Peterborough United fans can start purchasing tickets for the New Year’s Day game at Lincoln City from tomorrow (December 9).

The tickets are being sold under the priority points scheme.

Posh have been allocated an initial allocation of around 1,100 in the Stacey West Stand behind the goal (covered allocated seating), but hope to get an allocation of approximately 1,800 if required.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketaster Hotline 0844 847 1934 or in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

TICKET PRICES

Adults: £26, Seniors 60+: £21, Disabled Adults: £21, Under 22s: £21, Under 18s: £11, Family Ticket (Adult + U18): £31

Family Ticket (Senior/U22 + U18): £25

TICKET AVAILABILITY:

From 10am Monday 9th December: 500 points or more

From 9am Tuesday 10th December: 400 points or more

From 9am Wednesday 11th December: 300 points or more

From 9am Thursday 12th December: 200 points or more

From 9am Friday 13th December: 100 points or more

From 10am Saturday 14th December: General Sale.

Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID.