Peterborough United thriving under the pressure of a play-off push

Peterborough United are thriving under the pressure of a League One play-off push.

That’s the opinion of Posh boss Darren Ferguson who has been impressed by his players’ response to a losing run that had appeared to scupper their chances of a top-six finish.

Posh captain Alex Woodyard in action at Blackpool.

Posh lost three games on the bounce at the beginning of March, but they’ve now responded with a run of three straight wins on the back of three clean sheets.

A 1-0 win at Blackpool last weekend courtesy of a fine finish from in-form Marcus Maddison was the most impressive win of the lot and it kept Posh in touch with sixth-placed Doncaster.

Posh remain five points behind Doncaster, but have a game in hand ahead of the busy Easter programme.

“There’s a lot of pressure at this time of the season,” Ferguson stated. “Every team going for promotion will be feeling it and whoever copes best will be successful.

Marcus Maddison celebrates the Posh win at Blackpool last weekend.

“We have done well to bounce back from a poor run and it’s just as well we did as Doncaster have also been in great form.

“Marcus Maddison has really hit some form. His quality has never been questioned in his five years or so at the club, but whereas he would deliver a 9/10 performance one week and a 5/10 performance the following week he’s consistently at 7/10 at the moment which is what I prefer.

“Marcus is playing with a smile on his face and he’s working hard for the team, but it’s not been a one-man show by any means.

“Partnerships are clicking. Ryan Tafazolli and Rhys Bennett have been very good together at the back and Louis Reed and Alex Woodyard have combined well in midfield.

“Alex has a great attitude. I left him out for a couple of games, but his attitude stayed very positive.

“He’s very good at pressing the ball so with Louis comfortable sitting in front of the back four Alex has been able to get further forward and cause problems for the opposition.

“We face another must-win game tomorrow and no-one should believe it’s going to be any easier because Fleetwood are not now likely to make the play-offs.

“Professional footballers always have something to play for. They will want to finish as high as they can and they will want to impress their manager with next season in mind.”

Ferguson also believes the consequences of Fleetwood manager Joey Barton’s alleged confrontation with Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel will have little impact on tomorrow’s game. The police are investigating an allegation of assault.

“I have no idea what went on,” Ferguson added. “And it’s not my concern. I doubt it will affect anything tomorrow.”