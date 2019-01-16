Peterborough United: The market value of all 28 players in Steve Evans' £9m squad
Peterborough United's squad is worth a combined total of £9m according to TransferMarkt - but how does each individual player rank?
Using the website Transfermarkt we break down the individual market value of each player (all values are GBP).
1. Lee Tomlin
Market value: 2.25m
2. Sebastien Bassong
Market value: 900k
3. Jason Cummings
Market value: 720k
4. Marcus Maddison
Market value: 675k
