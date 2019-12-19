Peterborough United teenager wants to bring a bit of Marcus Maddison and Philippe Coutinho to the first-team

Peterborough United teenager Serhat Tasdemir would ideally combine the talents of Philippe Coutinho and Marcus Maddison once he gains a regular place in the first-team starting line-up.

The 19-year-old made a full Football League debut for Posh in last Saturday’s (December 14) 1-0 win over Bolton at the Weston Homes Stadium, playing in the number 10 role for 72 minutes before he was replaced by Maddison.

Philippe Coutinho (red).

Tasdemir admits he feels ‘blessed’ just to be a Posh player, but Saturday was a magical day for a youngster recruited from National League side Fylde in the summer.

“Making my first start in the Football League was special,” Tasdemir enthused. “I’ve been in and around the first-team squad all season, but starting a match in the league was what I’ve been waiting for.

“I’ve learnt so much since I came to the club. Darren Ferguson has managed me really well. He believes in me and that means a lot, but I’ve also learnt a lot from the other players.

“Marcus Maddison plays in my position and he is a quality player. I’ve tried to pick up things just by watching him.

“The number 10 is my position and growing up I loved watching Coutinho play. He takes up clever positions between lines and that’s what I try and do.

“I felt it went okay against Bolton. I was buzzing when I was told I was playing. Of course I was nervous, but once I got that first pass away I settled down.

“It’s a huge step up from what I had played previously. It’s more technical as well as physical, but I’m getting used to it.

“I came on at Portsmouth the week before and playing in front of over 17,000 fans when I’d been used to 1,500 at Fylde was amazing.

“I want more of that. I will try and get more starts as it is just fantastic to be at a club heavily involved in a promotion push.”

Tasdemir replaced injury victim Idris Kanu in the side to face Bolton, but he’s likely to be replaced himself by Maddison in Saturday’s (December 21) crucial League One game at promotion rivals Bristol Rovers. Maddison has not started the last two League One matches because of illness.

But Ferguson believes he has unearthed another top teenage talent.

“Serhat is going to be a very good player,” Ferguson insisted. “I have no doubt about that.

“I wasn’t concerned about starting him last week and he did fine. I left him on for most of the game because he was doing well. He certainly let no-one down.

“I feel he just needs a goal or an assist to help him kick on. He showed a great piece of skill to set up Mo Eisa for a chance against Bolton, but Ivan Toney blocked it on the line!

“Serhat will get there. I like him a lot. He works hard and he listens which are important traits for me.”