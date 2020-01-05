Peterborough United teenager’s big moment was almost ruined by VAR

Peterborough United teenager Ricky-Jade Jones didn’t let an irritating VAR intervention spoil his goal on a Premier League ground yesterday (January 4).
The 17 year-old smashed home from close range following a goalmouth scramble during the 4-2 FA Cup third round defeat at Burnley, but his celebrations were cut short by a VAR check for a possible foul by Posh captain Mark Beevers.
Thankfully VAR official Mike Dean confirmed the goal and Jones could celebrate the fourth goal of his professional career.
“I thought the goal was gone,” Jones admitted. “VAR is a long process and I was sure it was going to be ruled out.
“Luckily the decision went my way. It was a weird feeling anyway as we were 4-1 down at the time, but I’ll take it. It was great to get on a Premier League pitch, a big pitch, and show what I am all about to a load of people.
“I feel like I’m a first-team player now and I’m loving the training as well as the playing.
“I need to get better obviously. I need to secure the ball better as I’m playing against bigger, better and smarter players. I want to be as good as Ivan Toney and he is helping me as are the rest of the players.”
Jones was a second-half substitute for record signing Mo Eisa who is now without a goal in seven games.