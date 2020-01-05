Peterborough United teenager’s big moment was almost ruined by VAR

Peterborough United teenager Ricky-Jade Jones didn’t let an irritating VAR intervention spoil his goal on a Premier League ground yesterday (January 4).

The 17 year-old smashed home from close range following a goalmouth scramble during the 4-2 FA Cup third round defeat at Burnley, but his celebrations were cut short by a VAR check for a possible foul by Posh captain Mark Beevers.

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United (hidden) scores his sides second goal of the game at Burnley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Thankfully VAR official Mike Dean confirmed the goal and Jones could celebrate the fourth goal of his professional career.

“I thought the goal was gone,” Jones admitted. “VAR is a long process and I was sure it was going to be ruled out.

“Luckily the decision went my way. It was a weird feeling anyway as we were 4-1 down at the time, but I’ll take it. It was great to get on a Premier League pitch, a big pitch, and show what I am all about to a load of people.

“I feel like I’m a first-team player now and I’m loving the training as well as the playing.

“I need to get better obviously. I need to secure the ball better as I’m playing against bigger, better and smarter players. I want to be as good as Ivan Toney and he is helping me as are the rest of the players.”

Jones was a second-half substitute for record signing Mo Eisa who is now without a goal in seven games.