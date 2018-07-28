Peterborough United talking to three possible signings after losing at home to Championship club

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans revealed the club is in talks with three prospective new players after watching his side limp to a 2-0 home friendly defeat at the hands of Bolton today (July 28).

The Championship side dominated the first half of the game at the ABAX Stadium scoring through Adam Le Fondre and Sammi Ameobi and they withstood an improved second-half display from Posh before confirming a 2-0 win.

Louis Reed on the ball for Posh against Bolton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh fielded what could be the bulk of the starting line-up for next Saturday’s (August 4) League One opener at home to Bristol Rovers, but made two half-time substitutions to get George Cooper and Mark O’Hara on the pitch.

That line-up could be enhanced by the arrival of new additions in the next 48 hours as Posh, in particular, chase a forward to replace departed hotshot Jack Marriott.

Marcus Maddison was left out of the Posh squad today.

“We were poor in the first-half,” Evans admitted. “Everything we’d workd on and talked about didn’t come off. We made two mistakes and we were punished twice. Our full-backs poushed too far up the pitch too quickly.

Posh striker Jason Cummings takes on Bolton's Mark Beevers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We were much better in the second-half and deserved a goal at least. O’Hara’s energy made a difference and Cooper gave us some quality on the ball.

“But we needed a severe test. We needed to have our eyes opened and that’s exactly what happened.

“I’m sure we’ll be okay next Saturday and we’ll be okay in League One in general. The club are in talks with three players we want to bring here and I’m waiting for my opportunity to talk to them.”

Le Fondres drilled home from the edge of the area on 12 minutes to give Bolton the lead before a superb shot from Sammi Ameobi from 25 yards went in off the underside of the crossbar just before the half hour.

Posh ‘keeper Aaron Chapman then had to make a smart save to deny Clayton Donaldson, while a laboured home performance saw only a Jason Cummings shot worry former Posh ‘keeper Ben Alnwick.

Posh were much better after the break with Cooper striking the outside of a post from a free-kick and Alwnick making a smart save to deny Cummings late on. Alnwick also saved well to thrart Cooper late.

The other ex-Posh men in the Trotters squad, midfielder Erhun Oztumer and right-back Mark Little were conspicious only by their absence. Oztumer was a 79th-minute substitute, while Little didn’t appear at all.

Posh: Chapman, Naismith, Daniel, Bennett, Tafazolli, Reed (sub O’Hara 46min), Woodyard, Dembele, Denton (sub Cooper 46min), Cummings (sub Ward 80min), Godden (sub Stevens 62min).

Bolton: Alnwick, Taylor, Lowe, Beevers, Vela, Donaldson (sub Hall 84min), Le Fondre (sub Oztumer 79min), Ameobi (sub Buckley 79min), Olkowski, Wildschut (sub Noone 69min), Wheater.

Goals: Bolton - Le Fondre (12 mins), Ameobi (29).

Referee: Neil Hair

Attendance: 2,500 (approx).