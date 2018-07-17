Peterborough United take a welcome step up in standard and an update on the ‘special’ talent with the squad

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans is confident his side can take a huge step up in class in their stride when tackling Portuguese top-flight side CS Maritimo in a friendly tomorrow (July 18, 10am).

Posh romped to four wins against lowly non-league opposistion scoring 22 goals and conceding just three before travelling to their training camp in Portugal on Sunday (July 15).

Posh players at their Portuguese training camp. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Maritimo have finished in the top 10 of the Primeira Liga in nine of the last 10 seasons. Last week theu lost 1-0 to Championship side Sheffield United in a home friendly.

The match takes place in the Venue Bela Vista Stadium.

“I watched a video of that game,” Evans stated. “And Maritimo were excellent. They were tecchnically very gifted and dominated the ball until conceding a late goal.

“It’s going to be a huge test for us. We’ve had some fun this summer, scoring lots of goals, but we need to take a step up now and face some better opposition.

Posh players training in Portugal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Most players will again play for 45 minutes, but some will have an hour. That will be the same when we play another game over here on Saturday (July 21) before we step it up to 90 minutes for all players next week.”

Posh return to the UK on Sunday and then play friendlies at non-league clubs Gainsborough Trinity (July 24) and Potton United (July 25). They host Championship side Bolton at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, July 28 and they are also seeking another home date before the start of the League One season on August 4.

Midfielders Adam King and Jermaine Anderson are the only absentees from the Posh squad tomorrow. The ‘special talent’ who has travelled with the squad to Portugal is not expected to play.

Evans reports Posh have done all they can to make the transfer happen, but the player’s club is yet to sign off on the deal.