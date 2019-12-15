Peterborough United substitute was the fans’ man-of-the-match in a ‘distinctly average team performance’, while Bolton were ‘poor and lacking in ambition’

Peterborough United substitute Niall Mason was a popular fans’ choice for man-of-the-match from the 1-0 League One win over Bolton Wanderers yesterday (December 14).

Midfielder Louis Reed was another fans’ favourite after a terrific goal assist, but opinion was divided on the level of performance from the team as a whole.

Joe Ward of Peterborough United in action with Adam Chicksen of Bolton Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

These are the pick of the comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

‘First half good, second half not so good. The lack of a second goal made for a nervous ending - but don’t agree with Fergie’s opinion of Bolton. They were poor with no attacking ambition.’

@chipperhull

‘I agree (with your marks) except Mason should have had an 8/10 as well. He was solid throughout, dealt with balls over his shoulder well and also got back well when they tried through balls’

@AdamAdamhunt13

‘Agree mainly (with your marks). Thought Eisa got battered, but 5/10 probably about right even if at times it was not his fault being nibbled at the entire match. I’d probably have given Ward a 5/10, wasteful in possession and not really challenged defensively.’

@JamesG_PUFC

‘Posh should have capitalised in the first half. The second half was dire, compounded by dreadful display by the ref. Agree with the ratings apart from Mason who should have been ranked higher.’

@w4wilcox

‘Niall Mason had probably his best game for Posh’.

@phil_b82

‘Thought Frankie Kent was very good today. Won majority of challenges, was very vocal and good decision making.’

@buckley_ronan

‘Niall Mason was outstanding’

@washlandsPosh

‘Louis Reed was man-of-the-match for the pass for the goal alone. Otherwise a distinctly average performance all round.’

@Deedz42

‘Louis Reed was man-of-the-match for me.’

@pufcfanno1

‘Dan Butler was man-of-the-match apart from when he was on set pieces.’

@AlexBatt

‘Mark Beevers marshalled the defence well.’

@StevenAdams2