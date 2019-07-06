Peterborough United strikers hit the ground running in opening friendly win

Peterborough United’s belief that they have found a new ‘dream team’ strike force was given a boost today as Ivan Toney and club record signing Mo Eisa both scored in a 2-0 friendly win over Scottish Premier League side St Mirren (July 6).

Toney, top scorer last season with 22 goals, and Eisa, a £1.3 million-ish capture from Bristol City in the summer, were paired together in the first-half team and struck an immediate understanding by combining for a fifth-minute goal.

Eisa’s strong run and cross was tapped home by Toney to give Posh the perfect start in La Manga in front of a handful of boisterous Posh fans and a couple of playing legends in Gordon Strachan and Kenny Dalglish.

Eisa doubled the advantage on the half hour after fine work on the breakaway by Idris Kanu and that completed the scoring, although chances came and went for both sides.

Eisa saw a first-half shot well saved by the St Mirren goalkeeper, while Siriki Dembele suffered the same fate after the break following a terrific cross from Dan Butler.

Kanu’s fine display included creating a great opportunity for Toney that the big striker sidefooted wide.

St Mirren managed to hit the woodwork three times, the last time in the closing stages thanks to Posh ‘keeper Conor O’Malley’s fingertips.

Posh changd their line-up completely at the break.

Posh first-half: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Harrison Burrows, Idris Kanu, Louis Reed, Mark O’Hara, Serhat Tasdemir, Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney.

Posh second-half: Conor O’Malley, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Rhys Bennett, Jason Naismith, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Kyle Barker, Joe Ward, Siriki Dembele, George Cooper, Matt Godden.