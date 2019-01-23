Peterborough United strikers attracting January transfer window interest

Director of football Barry Fry has revealed there has been January transfer window interest in strike pair Matt Godden and Matt Stevens.

Fry declined to name the clubs involved and insisted there is no desire from Posh to lose either player.

With current on-loan striker Jason Cummings out of the picture at the ABAX Stadium, Godden and Stevens are the only forward players at the club along with top scorer Ivan Toney.

Posh remain keen to get highly-paid Cummings off the wage bill. The terms of the Scottish international’s loan deal from Nottingham Forest means Posh are responsible for finding him another club.

“Jason has become a problem,” Fry admitted. “MK Dons and Lincoln have shown an interest in taking him, but he doesn’t want to drop into League Two.

“There are also Scottish club chasing him, but Jason also doesn’t want to move back up there, even though he’s spending all of his time there at the moment.

“I am speaking to Forest to see if they can help shift him on as it’s in their interests as well. He has no future with us.

“As far as Stevens and Godden are concerned we have had plenty of interest in them, but we are not interested in letting either of them go.”

Stevens only signed a new two-and-a-half year deal at Posh earlier this month.