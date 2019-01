Have your say

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has won the League One player-of-the-month prize for December.

Toney scored five League One goals in the month including a hat-trick at Accrington Stanley.

He beat off opposition from Luton defender Matt Pearson, Doncaster striker John Marquis and Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis.

Luton’s Nathan Jones won the manager-of-the-month award. He has since left the club to join Stoke in the Championship.

Jason Cummings won the August player-of-the-month award.