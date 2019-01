Have your say

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney has been nominated for the League One player-of-the-month award for December.

Toney scored five goals in five games in the month culminating in a hat-trick at Accrington Stanley on December 29.

His rivals for the award are Doncaster striker John Marquis, Luton defender Matty Pearson and Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis.

Toney also scored four FA Cup goals and one Checkatrade Trophy goal in December.