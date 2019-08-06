Peterborough United striker sold to Coventry for a reported £750k fee

Peterborough United striker Matt Godden has today (August 6) completed his move to League One rivals Coventry City.

Godden (28) has signed a three-year deal with the Midlanders after the clubs agreed a fee which is officially undisclosed, but which Posh director of football Barry Fry said was £750k earlier today.

Godden scored 18 goals in his debut season for the club last term after signing from League Two side Stevenage in the close season for around £400k. He scored within two minutes on his debut on the opening day of last season, but only scored four goals in the second-half of the campaign.

It’s known Godden wanted guaranteed first-team football at Posh, but with the club splashing out a club record £1.3 million fee on Mo Eisa this summer that couldn’t be promised.

Other League One clubs had been chasing Godden including Portsmouth and MK Dons.

Posh will presumably now move to sign another striker as they have no obvious back-up for Ivan Toney and record signing Mo Eisa.

The transfer window for League One clubs closes on September 2. August 31 falls on a Saturday this year.